Liverpool and Sadio Mane are trying to convince €80m rated defender to snub Man City and move to Anfield

It’s been proven that the vast majority of teams just do not have the money to make giant transfers at this point in time, but the rumours keep on coming.

There’s been plenty of talk about Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly moving on this summer and Man City have been regularly touted as a destination, but reports are now suggesting that Liverpool are looking to make a move.

A report from Get Football News France has quoted Le Parisien in saying that the Senegalese defender already has an agreement with City on personal terms, but Liverpool are now pushing hard to try and convince him to move to Anfield instead.

READ MORE: Mixed injury news for Liverpool as two stars should be fit to face Arsenal but one will definitely miss out

They could also be helped out here with his compatriot Sadio Mane although it’s suggested that Napoli want €80m to let him go and it’s just impossible to see Liverpool spending that much money just now.

The report claims that PSG cannot afford him while there’s little sign of City paying that much money either, so you do wonder if this might be an attempt to convince him ahead of a move next summer.

He would certainly complete Liverpool’s defence and a pairing of Koulibaly and van Dijk would probably be the best in the world, so other Premier League clubs will be hoping this doesn’t happen.

It also took Liverpool weeks to find the money to pay for Thiago so it’s almost impossible to see this happening this summer, but if he stays at Napoli this season then it’s worth keeping an eye on this in January or next summer for sure.