“He’s a pressing monster” – Liverpool’s new signing earns big praise from Pep Lijnders

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has spoken about summer signing Diogo Jota and what role he can have in this squad after his move from Wolves.

The Portugal international has shone in his time in the Premier League and should be a useful purchase for the Reds, even if it’s not immediately clear that he’s likely to see much playing time.

There is huge competition for places in this Liverpool squad due to the quality in every area of the pitch, and Jota could have a hard time seeing as many starting opportunities as he’s used to.

Lijnders, however, has talked up his qualities and backed him to play a key role quite quickly, as he feels he’s already well suited to Liverpool’s style of play:

Reds fans will be excited by Lijnders’ assessment of Jota, and he also spoke about the settling-in period of fellow new signing Thiago Alcantara.

He added: “Thiago needs time to understand our game, but we need to learn to use the skills of Thiago. There will be different passes and phases of play. We have to stay unpredictable, and Thiago gives us unpredictability from the spine of the pitch. We want hopefully eleven players who can play the last pass and for sure he’s one of them.