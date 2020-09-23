Video: “You play like that… F*ck!” – Thiago Alcantara blown away by Liverpool star’s performance vs Chelsea

Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara was left blown away by how Fabinho played at centre-back in the Reds’ 2-0 win over Chelsea at the weekend.

Alcantara made a real impression on his Liverpool debut, but Fabinho was a real unsung hero for Jurgen Klopp’s side as he moved out of position but put in a really strong display that was key to the victory.

See below as Alcantara responded to Fabinho’s performance…

Speaking in Portuguese, the 29-year-old’s quote can be translated as: “You already give me a hard job playing in midfield and now at CB you play like that… F*ck!”

Liverpool fans will love this from their new signing, who is clearly impressed by the high standards at Anfield despite just joining from treble winners from Bayern Munich.