The Athletic’s David Ornstein has claimed in a recent Q&A video that Everton’s interest in signing Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on loan has ‘cooled’.

Ornstein reports that Carlo Ancelotti’s current side are more likely to focus on outgoings after recruiting high-profile stars in James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure this summer.

Ornstein also actually adds that Tomori has never been the Toffees’ top target, whilst Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has never been completely ‘keen’ on loaning out the 22-year-old.

The latest on Tomori can be heard from 8.45 onwards:

Tomori enjoyed a promising start to life in Chelsea’s first-team last season, quickly winning a debut cap for England, but things went wrong for the centre-back after the turn of the year.

The sending off of Andreas Christensen saw the English-Canadian make just his fourth appearance of the calendar year, with Tomori looking impressive in his 45-minute outing.

Tomori will be hoping that will help him work towards winning back a starting berth for the Blues after a rough patch, Chelsea’s defence still looks shaky as new additions Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva are yet to feature for the west London outfit.

Whilst guaranteed regular first-team football elsewhere would aid Tomori’s development, the ace should really look to battle inconsistent teammates Christensen, Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger for a starting spot.