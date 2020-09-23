Video: Luis Suarez in TEARS as he leaves Barcelona training ground for Atletico Madrid transfer

Luis Suarez looks to be closing in on his transfer away from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid.

See below as the Uruguay international was spotted leaving Barca’s training ground looking highly emotional and in tears while he was driving…

Suarez has been a huge player for Barcelona down the years and could also be a fine signing for Atletico.

For now, however, it’s understandable that Suarez is feeling emotional as he looks set to depart the club he’s been at for six years and where he has enjoyed so much success.