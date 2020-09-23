With only 12 days left of this summer’s transfer window, Man United are up against it if they want to bring Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford.

The impasse on that particular transfer appears to have been the same issue recurring throughout the summer, in that the Red Devils are unable to afford Borussia Dortmund’s asking price, and the Bundesliga outfit have no need to sell the wide man.

It would certainly be remiss of United’s technical team if they hadn’t identified secondary targets on the basis that they’re unable to complete a deal for the England international before the window slams shut on October 5.

To that end, David Ornstein, via his YouTube channel, has suggested there is credence in the rumours linking Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Perisic and Douglas Costa to United.

With the Premier League outfit in need of a right-sided player, it seems inconceivable that a deal won’t be struck for one of the three if Sancho stays in Germany.

Of those, perhaps ex-Dortmund star Dembele emerges as a slight favourite.

Barca would be willing to do business in order to release some funds, and the player is so rapid and adept with both feet that he would give the Red Devils something completely different.

Apparently available on loan too, it’s a deal that would make sense.