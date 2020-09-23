A number of Manchester United fans gathered by the team bus last night to chant for the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

See the video below as the United bus is greeted by supporters who simply chant “Sancho!” over and over again as they make their feelings clear about the lack of signings at Old Trafford this summer…

Sancho would be a fine addition at United, giving them a significant upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard and Daniel James in the wide areas.

However, only Donny van de Beek has come in so far in this transfer window, with Man Utd surely not making enough of an improvement after what was ultimately an underwhelming season last term.