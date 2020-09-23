To be breaking lockdown protocols during the coronavirus pandemic once isn’t wise, but to do so knowingly for a second time is utter stupidity.

Man United legend, Paul Scholes, clearly believes that the law doesn’t apply to him, despite the area in which he lives having one of the highest rates of infections in the country.

Scholes had previously broken lockdown rules when allowing his son Arron to have a 21st birthday party, and this time his son and around 20 of his friends were seen playing a football match in Scholes’ garden according to The Sun.

At the very least this would mean a £3,200 fine for Scholes, but the wider implications are obvious.

The Sun show pictures of those involved in the game not social distancing or wearing masks whilst sitting on the sidelines waiting to play.

Frankly, it beggars belief that anyone could be so blasé about the situation, particular someone who is still consistently in the public eye.