Manchester United ace decides he wants transfer away after heartbreaking Solskjaer snub

Manchester United FC
Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is reportedly keen for a transfer away from the club after being left heartbroken after missing last season’s big Europa League game with Sevilla.

The Red Devils have often relied on Romero as their backup ‘keeper, with the Argentine never letting them down when he’s been asked to step in for David de Gea.

MORE: Video: Outstanding save from Man United’s Dean Henderson vs Luton

Still, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did notably opt for De Gea instead of Romero in last season’s Europa League semi-final, and it could be that this will prove a big call.

According to the Sun, this has led Romero to seek an exit from Old Trafford as he was left heartbroken by this surprise snub from his manager.

United now also have Dean Henderson from back from his loan spell at Sheffield United, and the impressive youngster now seems more likely to challenge De Gea for the number one spot in the long run.

Romero may well have to leave Man Utd in order to play more regularly, so it now just remains to be seen if he’ll be allowed to get a move before the end of this transfer window.

