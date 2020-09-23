Menu

Man Utd transfer news: Latest on move for £100m star, £23m defender targeted, Red Devils ace demands exit

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Read on for the latest Manchester United transfer gossip as sources provide updates on the club’s search for new signings in attack and defence.

First up, the Red Devils are apparently NOT pursuing a deal for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, despite reports emerging yesterday that talks had taken place.

MORE: Man United are looking at three alternatives in case deal for Sancho doesn’t materialise

The France international has struggled in his time at the Nou Camp but could make sense as a decent Jadon Sancho alternative for Man Utd.

If Dembele could get back to his best he’d make a fine signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the latest reports suggest United are not in for him and Barcelona don’t want to let him go for the time being.

Elsewhere, United could be looking into a possible move for Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico as a Plan B option to Porto’s Alex Telles.

According to speculation, MUFC want a new left-back and could consider the impressive Tagliafico for that role, with the Argentina international available for a bargain £23million this summer.

Finally, there’s a possible exit in store at United as goalkeeper Sergio Romero has decided he wants out of Old Trafford.

The backup ‘keeper was supposedly left heartbroken after being snubbed for the club’s Europa League semi-final against Sevilla last season.

Romero would normally have played in that sort of game, but Solskjaer’s decision to go with De Gea instead suggests Romero has now been forced to look for a move away.

1 Comment

  1. Alex says:
    September 23, 2020 at 9:44 am

    Man utd should buy a good centre back to patern with maguire

