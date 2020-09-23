Manchester United sources respond to transfer links with £100million-rated star

Manchester United are reportedly not pursuing a transfer deal for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, according to the latest on the saga.

Yesterday, a report from the Daily Record claimed Man Utd were in talks over a possible loan move for Dembele that Barcelona would want to become permanent.

However, sources close to United have now apparently told the Daily Mirror that there’s no truth to links with the £100million-rated France international, with Barca not prepared to let him go due to the fact that Luis Suarez is set to leave the Nou Camp.

That would leave Ronald Koeman’s side very light up front, so it makes sense for them to gamble on Dembele, even if he’s been a bit of a disappointment since he joined the club from Borussia Dortmund a few years ago.

Still only 23 years of age, Dembele could improve and get back to his best with a little more luck on the injury front, with fitness issues undoubtedly hampering his progress in his time in La Liga.

The Mirror note that United remain hopeful of signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, but Dembele could have been a decent alternative.

It looks like that particular deal won’t be happening, but MUFC would do well to keep other attacking targets in mind as upgrades are surely needed on the likes of Jesse Lingard and Daniel James in that area of the pitch.