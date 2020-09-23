According to Spanish publication AS, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has been having some troubles during his recovery from a knee injury, in devastating news for Barcelona.

AS report that the Catalan outfit’s No.1 is now expected to be sidelined for over two weeks longer than expected, with a return now slated for mid-November at best, rather than the end of October.

Initially two-and-a-half-months on the sidelines were expected, with the El Clasico against Real Madrid on October 25 seen as the target date for the German star’s return to action.

AS report that Ter Stegen has actually been unable to rehabilitate smoothly as the 28-year-old’s knee continues to swell up after every physiotherapy session, leaving him forced to take days of rest.

Specialists have now reportedly informed the club to move very cautiously with their approach to the injury, Ter Stegen is now expected to miss at least six more games than first anticipated.

Whilst backup stopper Neto can be trusted to stay solid between the sticks for most La Liga encounters, he’ll now have to do so for the Clasico as well as Barcelona’s opening three Champions League group stage fixtures at the very least.

Neto’s main action has come in cup competitions since joining with Ter Stegen’s spot as No.1 seemingly solid up until this injury blow.