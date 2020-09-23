Contract agreed: Barcelona in advanced talks over potential £30million transfer

Barcelona are reportedly making serious headway on a transfer deal for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons.

The 20-year-old has long looked a big talent after catching the eye at Carrow Road, with solid displays in both the Championship and the Premier League.

Aarons’ form was not enough to prevent Norwich from getting relegated last season, but it might be enough to earn him a big move before the end of this year’s transfer window.

According to Sport, Barcelona have already agreed terms on a five-year contract for the youngster, but the details of his fee are yet to be ironed out.

Sport claim a total package worth around £30million should be enough to persuade Norwich to let Aarons go, and that could end up being a bargain for the Catalan giants.

The England Under-21 international looks to have a bright future ahead of him, and his attacking style from full-back could make him ideal for Barca’s style of play.

New manager Ronald Koeman surely needs signings like this after inheriting a tough job at the Nou Camp this summer.