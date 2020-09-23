Imagine a scenario where, as a Norwich City player, Barcelona come in for you but you’re priced out of a move by your current club.

Well, as Max Aarons wakes up this morning, that’s exactly the scenario that will be greeting the 20-year-old after the Catalans turned their attentions to Ajax’s Sergino Dest according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet suggest that Barca have put in an £18m bid for Dest which is a full £2m cheaper than the Canaries were demanding for Aarons.

Catalan daily, Sport, noted that Barca had agreed a five-year deal with the Norwich player, but with potential sticking points on the structure of payments, the Daily Mail believe that Dest is now the preferred option.

With Nelson Semedo virtually assured of a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Barca’s need for some cover in the right-back slot is obvious.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United could surprisingly hand contract extension to Red Devils misfit Chelsea given potential transfer headache as star considers his Blues future Photo: Kenny Dalglish ribs Andy Robertson over book release

They play their first La Liga game of the 2020/21 season this weekend against Villarreal, but whether any new incumbent will be in place by then is unlikely.

Given there are only 12 days left of the transfer window in any event, a deal needs to be thrashed out quickly.