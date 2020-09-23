Menu

Max Aarons’ hopes of a dream Barcelona move on the verge of collapse as £18m target sought

Imagine a scenario where, as a Norwich City player, Barcelona come in for you but you’re priced out of a move by your current club.

Well, as Max Aarons wakes up this morning, that’s exactly the scenario that will be greeting the 20-year-old after the Catalans turned their attentions to Ajax’s Sergino Dest according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet suggest that Barca have put in an £18m bid for Dest which is a full £2m cheaper than the Canaries were demanding for Aarons.

Catalan daily, Sport, noted that Barca had agreed a five-year deal with the Norwich player, but with potential sticking points on the structure of payments, the Daily Mail believe that Dest is now the preferred option.

With Nelson Semedo virtually assured of a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Barca’s need for some cover in the right-back slot is obvious.

They play their first La Liga game of the 2020/21 season this weekend against Villarreal, but whether any new incumbent will be in place by then is unlikely.

Given there are only 12 days left of the transfer window in any event, a deal needs to be thrashed out quickly.

