Mixed injury news for Liverpool as two stars should be fit to face Arsenal but one will definitely miss out

It’s worrying for the Premier League that Liverpool looked pretty comfortable against Chelsea despite missing some of their first choice defenders, but you can also argue that the red card before half time was a big help.

Mikel Arteta has already proven that he knows how to set up his Arsenal team to frustrate a better side and get a result, so facing them next Monday could be a bigger challenge for Liverpool.

Playing on Monday night does give them a couple more days to try and get their players fit for the game, and it sounds like Joe Gomez will definitely be in contention for the game, while Jordan Henderson is still a day to day proposition:

There is some bad news in that Joel Matip is probably still a couple of weeks away from returning to the team, but Fabinho played very well against Chelsea so it might not be such a huge problem for Jurgen Klopp’s side

