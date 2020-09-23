Frank Lampard has only retained three players from the starting lineup that were defeated by Liverpool ahead of this evening’s Carabao Cup tie against Barnsley.

Wide changes were of course expected for a domestic cup encounter. Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and marquee signing Kai Havertz are the only players to hold onto a starting berth.

Some Chelsea fans will be delighted to see that Thiago Silva is making his debut for the Blues, with another defensive new-boy in Ben Chilwell on the bench.

Willy Caballero is in between the sticks in place of the out-of-form Kepa Arrizabalaga, with the veteran to be protected by a back four of Cesar Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Silva and Emerson Palmieri.

Ross Barkley, Kovacic and Mount appear to be the starting central midfielders.

A much-needed start for struggling starlets Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham has been granted, with Havertz lining up alongside the academy graduates in attack.

Take a look at Chelsea will lineup for the cup clash:

Here’s how the Blues faithful have reacted to Lampard’s teamsheet:

MOUNT STILL STARTS ???? — Shush (@ShushShushSus) September 23, 2020

Mount again oh God — Super Frank Era (@SuperFrankEra) September 23, 2020

Mount starts every game jeez — Conn (@ConnCFC) September 23, 2020

HOW IS MOUNT STARTING ANOTHER GAME?????? — AS #FreeCHO (@Cfcaryan) September 23, 2020

for the love of god stop playing havertz on the wing ? — jacob ? (@jacobgeorggi) September 23, 2020

Harvetz on the flanks again? — Emmanuel Kofi Ampadu (@BoyPoroo75) September 23, 2020

“strong team”

emerson, barkley, abraham, and caballero is not strong — ? (@kingmarseilles) September 23, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Man United will need to pay €27m to secure target due to sell on clause complications Massive blow for Barcelona as key star suffers setback in recovery from injury “Disappointed” – These Arsenal fans react as highly touted youngster doesn’t get his first start vs Leicester City

Chelsea will be expected to make a statement against Championship side Barnsley tonight, with the hope of building some confidence after the defeat to Liverpool.

The fact that Lampard finally has one of his new defensive recruits in Silva starting is undoubtedly a massive boost for the Blues, who need to get the experienced centre-back and Chilwell firing at all cylinders as soon as possible to put paid to their issues at the back.