Photo: Kenny Dalglish ribs Andy Robertson over book release

Liverpool FC
Posted by

The pressure to perform for Liverpool at this point must be relentless, but it’s good to see that the players can still make time for some good old-fashioned banter.

After the Reds had secured their first English top-flight title in 30 years, it led to left-back, Andy Robertson, releasing his own book looking back over the season.

Ex-Liverpool legend, Sir Kenny Dalglish, was one early recipient of the book, and he wasted no time in letting Robertson know it would send him to sleep.

Suffice to say that his fellow Scot responded in kind, using Dalglish’s own book as a coffee table support.

Brilliant stuff!

