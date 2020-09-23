According to Football Espana via Spanish publication Marca, Real Madrid have profited around €4m with academy graduate Diego Llorente on the brink of a move to Leeds United from Real Sociedad.

Sociedad confirmed last night that they’ve reached an agreement with the Premier League side, with Marca reporting that the centre-back will depart for €20m.

As part of the deal that took Llorente to Sociedad in the summer of 2017, Madrid retained a clause which entitled them to 30% of any profit the La Liga side made on the ace.

With a €20m move now almost complete, Los Blancos will net about €4m, the La Liga champions have negotiated very well to ensure that they’ve profited off their former youth talents in recent years.

Llorente has been a solid performer for Sociedad over the last couple of years, with the ace’s performances even earning him a handful of caps for Spain’s national team.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have looked shaky at the back so this addition was undoubtedly needed, from a personal perspective Llorente now has the chance to test himself in one of the most competitive leagues in the entire world.

Llorente also now has the unmatched platform – for better or worse – to cement a place in the national team’s squad for next summer’s delayed Euros.