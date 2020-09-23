Video: Arsenal take lead against Leicester after powerful Nicolas Pepe run

In the 56th minute of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup encounter against Leicester City, the Gunners had the lead after a stroke of luck, thanks to a tenacious showing from Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal’s club-record signing picked up the ball in the final third and immediately took on Luke Thomas, the Ivorian held off the full-back as he charged towards the goal.

After a wonderful showing of pace, strength and desire – Pepe slotted the ball across the face of the goal, the cross was blocked, but Pepe was on hand to poke the ball in again.

The ball rattled off the post and deflected off of Christian Fuchs and across the line.

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Arsenal deserve to be ahead, Mikel Arteta’s men have shown more intent this evening.