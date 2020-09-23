Chelsea’s spending spree this summer has vastly increased the competition for places within the squad, so the fringe players will need to impress every time they take to the field.

Ross Barkley often finds himself in and out of the team and the arrival of Kai Havertz will only reduce his opportunities to start games.

Havertz will be feeling very confident after a fantastic performance which featured a hat trick, but Ross Barkley’s performance will be best remembered for this awful miss:

Pictures from Sport TV

It won’t affect the outcome of the game at all, but it really is an awful moment for Barkley.