Video: Ben Chilwell tees up Olivier Giroud with lovely debut assist for Chelsea vs Barnsley

In the 82nd minute of Chelsea’s Carabao Cup clash against Barnsley, substitutes Ben Chilwell and Olivier Giroud combined to make it 6-0.

Mason Mount shifted the ball across to Chilwell on the left flank, the full-back took a single touch before floating the ball into Olivier Giroud’s path with an inch-perfect cross.

The target-man timed his run perfectly, with the Frenchman left with all the time in the world to stoop down and head the ball into the bottom corner.

Ben Chilwell with an excellent assist on his debut, Giroud with a classic finish. 6-0 Chelsea ?? pic.twitter.com/mJIdZfaEGL — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) September 23, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports and VSport.

Frank Lampard’s men have thoroughly shown the gap in quality between themselves and Championship side Barnsley tonight.