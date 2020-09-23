Video: Chelsea punish more poor defending from Barnsley as Havertz scores after a fine flick from Abraham

Barnsley are one of those teams who try to play good football so there’s always a chance that everything clicks and they’ll blow you away, but they’re just as likely to shoot themselves in the foot.

They gifted Chelsea a cheap opener tonight and it’s now 4-0 after more poor defending, but there’s also some delightful play from Chelsea in this too:

Pictures from beIN sport

Abraham is trying to force his way back into the team so he could be forgiven for trying to score again here, but his flick to Havertz is perfect and it really is game over now.