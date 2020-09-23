Video: Clinical Tammy Abraham pounces on shocking defender from Barnsley to open the lead

This is one of these examples where you have to praise the striker for being instinctive and accepting the gift of a goal, but Barnsley must be furious with the manner of this goal.

They are trying to play out from the back and that will always be admired, but they completely go to sleep and Tammy Abraham just uses his strength to get the defender out of the way and the ball is in the net before you know it:

Pictures from Sport TV

His position in the team came under threat due to the arrival of Timo Werner in the summer, but if he scores a couple more tonight then Frank Lampard may not be able to keep him out.