Video: Eddie Nketiah scores again for Arsenal after impressive improvisation as he falls over

Eddie Nketiah may not be scoring the most beautiful goals for Arsenal just now, but he’s starting to pop up with some important strikes.

His tap in against West Ham was enough to earn them all three points last time out, while he’s managed to produce this tonight to put the game to bed against Leicester:

It’s a goal that gets more impressive each time you see it because it looks like the only thing he’s going to do is faceplant right in front of the keeper, but he somehow keeps his balance long enough to poke it home.

Leicester are claiming for a foul here and it does look like one, but nothing was given and Arsenal sealed the victory.

