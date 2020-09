After an inauspicious start to life at Stamford Bridge, question marks are already being raised in relation to Kai Havertz, but Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, was quick to jump to the striker’s defence.

It’s not unusual for high-profile foreign signings to take a while to settle in the Premier League.

Lampard was keen to espouse Havertz’s virtues whilst also signalling that he knows exactly where and how he plans to play him once the German is fully fit.