Video: Kai Havertz marks Chelsea hat-trick in style after fine Abraham assist vs Barnsley

In the 64th minute of Chelsea’s Carabao Cup tie against Barnsley, the Blues carved open the Championship outfit with a fine move before Kai Havertz sealed a hat-trick for the Blues.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta drilled the ball into Tammy Abraham and the striker played Havertz in with a lovely first-time pass over the top.

Havertz effortlessly knocked the ball past former Chelsea academy talent Brad Collins before tapping the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Video: Chelsea punish more poor defending from Barnsley as Havertz scores after a fine flick from Abraham

Pictures from beIN Sports and VSport.

Frank Lampard’s side have played some absolutely love football tonight, fans will be hoping that they can pull off free-flowing attacking displays like this in the Premier League.