Video: Kai Havertz scores first Chelsea goal after brilliant Tammy Abraham dummy

In the 27th minute of Chelsea’s Carabao Cup tie against Barnsley this evening, Kai Havertz got off the mark for the Blues after a wonderful team move.
Mason Mount drifted in from the left-wing and played a lovely pass into fellow academy graduate Tammy Abraham, the striker produced a moment of magic as he allowed the ball to run free with a dummy.
Havertz was rewarded for a smart run across the box as the 21-year-old took a touch before slotting the ball into the back of the net with his left-foot.
Kai Havertz’s first Chelsea goal. pic.twitter.com/8Jh3ydarwA
Pictures from beIN Sports.
Every piece of this move was just brilliant, Frank Lampard will be delighted.