Video: Leicester escape vs Arsenal as no penalty given following clumsy challenge on Bukayo Saka

You can generally tell if something’s a penalty depending on the reaction of the player who’s potentially just committed a foul.

If they furiously get up and start shouting at a player or a ref then it’s probably not a foul, but if they instantly look sheepish and pleading with a half hearted appeal then there’s likely something in it.

Daniel Amartey’s reaction tonight falls under the second category, and this challenge certainly looks clumsy at best:

It definitely looks like a penalty and there’s a tangle of legs in there too, but Leicester got away with it as nothing was given.