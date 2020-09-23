Video: Ollie Holt vehemently defends Man United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

With question marks being raised as to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s suitability to rule the Manchester United dressing room, journalist, Ollie Holt, has launched a vehement defence of the Norwegian.

Suggesting that the state of the club was down to the gross mismanagement from both Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, Holt went on to tell talkSPORT that he believes there is some kind of snobbery directed towards Solskjaer.

He also referred to the way in which the Norwegian did the job during the 2019/20 season as an example to why he is being unfairly criticised.