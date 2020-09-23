Video: Ollie Holt vehemently defends Man United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

With question marks being raised as to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s suitability to rule the Manchester United dressing room, journalist, Ollie Holt, has launched a vehement defence of the Norwegian.
Suggesting that the state of the club was down to the gross mismanagement from both Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, Holt went on to tell talkSPORT that he believes there is some kind of snobbery directed towards Solskjaer.
He also referred to the way in which the Norwegian did the job during the 2019/20 season as an example to why he is being unfairly criticised.
“They turned to Ole after Van Gaal & Mourinho wrecked the club!”
“There’s a lot of snobbery directed towards Solskjaer. I don’t know why?” ????@OllieHolt22 defends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & says he’s done a good job at #MUFC ?
Thoughts? ? pic.twitter.com/pcQwvNtPGZ
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 22, 2020