Although it will be at least a couple of weeks before Tottenham fans can enjoy seeing Gareth Bale strutting his stuff at White Hart Lane again, one journalist believes they could be destined for disappointment.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Ollie Holt, questioned why Real Madrid were so willing to allow the player to leave, and suggested that he could end up as a bit-part player for the north Londoners.

With only a season to prove himself worthy of a permanent deal, Bale needs to hit the ground running to make Holt eat his words.