Menu

Video: Pundit believes that Bale could be a bit-part player at Tottenham

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Although it will be at least a couple of weeks before Tottenham fans can enjoy seeing Gareth Bale strutting his stuff at White Hart Lane again, one journalist believes they could be destined for disappointment.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Ollie Holt, questioned why Real Madrid were so willing to allow the player to leave, and suggested that he could end up as a bit-part player for the north Londoners.

With only a season to prove himself worthy of a permanent deal, Bale needs to hit the ground running to make Holt eat his words.

More Stories Gareth Bale

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. The Druid says:
    September 23, 2020 at 7:57 am

    Holt is hardly a pundit. maybe a penny a liner. I wouldn’t take his predictions to the bank.- Maybe to the cornerstore with a pound note to buy a Daily Mail.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.