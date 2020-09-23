Menu

Video: Ross Barkley makes it 3-0 to Chelsea after superb Kai Havertz tackle

In the 48th minute of tonight’s Carabao Cup tie between Chelsea and Barnsley, Kai Havertz pulled off a brilliant sliding tackle which led to the Blues taking a 3-0 lead.

Havertz punished a Barnsley ace for attempting to play out from the back by winning the ball just outside the box, with Ross Barkley on hand to pick up the loose ball.

The attacking midfielder drove forward before drilling the ball into the bottom corner with a lovely finish.

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Frank Lampard’s side have turned in a vey comfortable performance so far, this is exactly the kind of confidence booster that new-boys like Havertz and some of the fringe players need.

