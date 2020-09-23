Things just seem to be going from bad to worse for West Ham United.

The east Londoners, despite their Carabao Cup heroics, have started off their Premier League season with two losses from two games.

Their next five matches in the English top flight sees them face Wolves, Leicester, Tottenham, Man City and Liverpool, and for at least the first two of those, they’ll not be guided by manager, David Moyes, who will be isolating because of a positive coronavirus test.

In any event, the transfer window closes in 12 days time, and the Hammers’ lack of action in the market won’t have appeased their long-suffering supporters.

Chairman, David Sullivan, has even admitted that the club may not be able to sign anyone during the current window.

“We have a number of bids in for a number if payers, but teams don’t want to lose them,” he told talkSPORT.

“These are key players at decent sized clubs outside the UK. They don’t want to lose them so whether we get any of these players I do not know.

“We’ve got a very unbalanced squad. We’ve now got the funds to buy a player or two, but unfortunately at the moment the players the manager wants we can’t get.

“[…] I’m waiting for targets for the manager and we’ve got two or three bids in, but unfortunately the benchmark is very high and it’s very hard to get those players.

“[…] I cannot say for sure that we are going to sign anybody. As each day passes I am getting more depressed.”

After saving themselves from relegation last season with a last-minute turn of form, the writing is surely already on the wall in 2020/21.