Agent of Tottenham target travels to London as meeting planned to discuss swoop

Tottenham could reportedly be edging closer to another summer signing as Arkadiusz Milik’s agent is said to be in London for talks this week.

Spurs have been busy strengthening the squad this summer with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale all arriving in north London to hand Jose Mourinho major boosts.

However, it appears as though they might not be done just yet as they are seemingly planning on bolstering their firepower up front further as they look to add an alternative to Harry Kane in terms of a player who can lead the line.

As reported by Calciomercato, with a move to Roma now unlikely, Milik’s agent is expected in London this week and he will look to hold talks with Tottenham over a deal for the Polish international.

It’s added that the deal would suit all parties concerned as Spurs would get a Plan B option to Kane, Milik would get a better chance of competing at the top level to earn a spot in the Poland squad next summer for the European Championship and Napoli avoid the risk of losing him for nothing next year.

With Tottenham competing on multiple fronts this season with the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup all on their radar, they will need more quality and depth if they wish to end their wait for a trophy, and Milik will certainly help them with his quality in the final third and his ability to therefore allow Kane to rest and avoid playing heavy minutes again this season.