Arsenal transfer news: Swoop for Brazilian ace touted, Gunners ace edging closer to exit

Arsenal could yet have a busy end to the transfer window as there are incomings and exits being touted involving Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Torreira.

The Gunners have enjoyed a positive start to the new campaign and Mikel Arteta will no doubt be desperate to keep that going, with further reinforcements potentially set to arrive to ensure that they are competitive this year and beyond.

As per Sport, Arsenal are said to still be interested in Coutinho, with a loan swoop touted as Arteta is keen on the Brazilian playmaker, although it’s added that Ronald Koeman wants him to stay with the Catalan giants.

Having spent last season out on loan with Bayern Munich, time will tell if the 28-year-old gets a fresh chance to prove his worth to Barcelona with a new coach in charge, or if he is keen on another move with a return to England being touted.

From an Arsenal perspective, he would add more quality and creativity to the side in the final third, and there is little doubt that he would be a top signing to help them continue to compete at the top level across multiple fronts.

Meanwhile, as per Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below, it’s reported that Torreira could be edging closer towards an exit from the Emirates, as he is said to have reached an agreement on personal terms with Atletico Madrid.

It’s added that the Uruguayan international is keen on the move, but no agreement has been reached between the two clubs as of yet with Atleti looking to offload Hector Herrera first, and so until that major obstacle is overcome, it remains to be seen what’s next for the midfield ace before the transfer window closes.