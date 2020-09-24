Barcelona hold touted key advantage over Euro rivals for €25m transfer target

Barcelona reportedly have an agreement in principle to sign Sergino Dest as they close in on the addition of the Ajax youngster ahead of Bayern Munich.

The 19-year-old has made a positive impression for the Dutch giants at an early age, featuring for the first-team on 35 occasions last season as he has established himself in the starting line-up.

SEE MORE: Deal agreed: Barcelona reach agreement with rivals over €6m exit for star

His form and potential has seemingly attracted interest from elsewhere, and it’s suggested that Barcelona could be on the verge of landing his signature.

As reported by Sport, the Catalan giants are said to have an agreement in principle to sign the talented starlet, and there is optimism that they will be able to seal a deal worth €25m in total for him, although the details and formula of the deal haven’t yet been fully signed off by Ajax.

It’s added that the crucial advantage that they have held over Bayern in their pursuit is that Dest himself has insisted that he wants to join Barcelona and so that has been an important factor in how the situation has developed.

Having confirmed Nelson Semedo’s exit to join Wolves this week, Ronald Koeman will need a long-term solution and replacement at right-back moving forward, and it appears as though Barcelona have found their man as Dest could be set to join before the current transfer window closes.

With his defensive quality and ability to get forward and offer an attacking threat down the flank, Dest looks like an ideal fit for the style of play and system at the Camp Nou, but time will tell if they can successfully fend off Bayern and officially agree a deal to sign the youngster in the coming days.