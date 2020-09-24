Most of the talk this summer at Manchester United has been surrounding their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star, Jadon Sancho.

With just 11 days to go until the transfer window slams shut, there’s a chance that the Red Devils can land their top target, but as each day passes, their hopes fade a little more.

In any event, there’s a school of thought that actually it’s in defence where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to strengthen, given that captain Harry Maguire, for all of the positive aspects to his game, is laboured when up against quick attackers.

His partnership with Victor Lindelof has been shown to not be the best, and if United aren’t able to bring in anyone else, they could still have issues when it comes to winning matches in 2020/21.

However, they may have a ready-made solution already at the club.

Axel Tuanzebe is highly-rated, and a tweet from Man United’s official account showed how close he is to getting back to full fitness.

The thought that the youngster could be ready to be parachuted into the back line is, evidently, one that Man United fans appear to be happy about.

Good Center back

Better than Maguire — Clinical14 ?? (@Clinical14_) September 24, 2020

Just like a new signing…. — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) September 24, 2020

Just get back… D rightful partner to Maguire for now — Melanin King ? ? ?? ? (@blaqboy_kharly) September 24, 2020

Better than Maguire and Lindelof — . (@reeseflare) September 24, 2020