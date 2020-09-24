Real Madrid’s inauspicious start to their 2020/21 La Liga campaign could see Florentino Perez open his wallet to make a signing for a player who has been recommended to Zinedine Zidane.

Whilst Eduardo Camavinga has long interested Los Blancos, it appears an alternative may be available for about a third of the price, but the Spanish giants will need to move quickly.

According to Don Balon, Benfica’s 21-year-old defensive midfielder, Florentino Luis, could be available for as little as €20m.

However, the outlet also note that Valencia, Borussia Dortmund, Real Betis and Lille are monitoring developments, whilst RMC Sport cited by Get French Football News suggest that AS Monaco have already struck a deal for the player.

If Real were willing to make their interest in the player known, there’s every reason to believe that a move to Spain rather than France would appeal.

Zidane’s side certainly need inspiration from somewhere after a very flat 90 minutes in their goalless draw against Real Sociedad last weekend.