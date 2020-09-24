Cech personally pushed for Mendy transfer over bigger name despite Chelsea being hopeful over deal

Chelsea chief Petr Cech is reported to have personally pushed for the club to seal the transfer of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this summer.

The Senegal international was confirmed as Chelsea’s latest signing earlier today, in what looks an exciting move to provide the club with a much-needed replacement for the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Mendy is not the biggest name in world football, but the Daily Mirror claim Cech championed the deal with his old club Rennes, despite the Blues seeing some hope of luring Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak.

Chelsea fans will hope this works out, with the Mirror noting that Cech has put a lot at stake here by urging the west Londoners to pursue Mendy over Oblak.

Oblak is certainly one of the finest ‘keepers in the world and would have been ideal for Chelsea, but Cech was a world class shot-stopper at the peak of his powers, so should know what he’s doing here.

Chelsea have had a busy summer by bringing in the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva.

Mendy may well prove to be one of the most important signings of the lot, however, given the poor form of Kepa as CFC’s number one.