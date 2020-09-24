Chelsea duo on transfer radar of Premier League side eyeing loan swoop

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in securing a loan deal for Ross Barkley, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also of interest should a move for the former fail to materialise.

Dean Smith’s side made a winning start to the new Premier League season earlier this week and they’ll be looking to put together a winning run to boost confidence and morale.

It’s been a busy summer already with the arrivals of Ollie Watkins, Matty Cash and Emiliano Martinez among others, and it appears as though they are still keen to strengthen further.

As reported by The Telegraph, Villa are interested in a loan move for Barkley, while Loftus-Cheek is also on their radar but league rules dictate that they will only be able to sign one of them on a temporary basis.

In turn, it remains to be seen who emerges as the more likely candidate to leave Stamford Bridge, with Frank Lampard potentially now facing a tricky decision if he is indeed open to the idea of one of them moving on this summer.

Both players are highly talented and have played key roles for Chelsea, but with the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner joining the club this summer, it could push them further down the pecking order and leave them struggling for regular playing time.

With that in mind, a loan move to Villa could be a smart move for all concerned, but time will tell if the clubs can reach an agreement and if the player in question is open to a switch to Villa Park.

Villa narrowly escaped relegation last season and so Smith will be desperate to kick on and start moving up the table to cement their top-flight status, and adding quality in the form of Barkley or Loftus-Cheek to bolster their midfield could be a sensible move.