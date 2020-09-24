Chelsea eye exits before major swoop on rivals with star keen on move to join Blues

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing Declan Rice before the transfer window closes, but they need to secure exits first before making their move.

The Blues have already been busy this summer with some impressive signings made as Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have all joined the club.

Further, Edouard Mendy was officially announced as a Blues player on Thursday, with Lampard looking to shore things up at the back to complement the attacking quality that the club has brought in.

However, they may not be finished addressing issues at that end of the pitch either as Fabrizio Romano notes in his tweet below that there are talks between Chelsea and Rice’s agent, and they plan on opening discussions with West Ham in the coming days.

Before that though, they need to continue to clear space in the squad and raise funds in order to balance the books, and then they may well be in a position to launch their latest raid.

Romano adds that while West Ham don’t want to sell, which is understandable given how important and talented Rice is, the player himself is pushing to return to the club that he was with at youth level, and so time will tell if they can keep hold of him or will look to cash in and green light an exit.

It will be another important addition for Chelsea if a move materialises, but for now, there is work to do at Stamford Bridge in order to get themselves in a position to be able to swoop for the England international.