BID made: Chelsea star finally closing in on major transfer away

Chelsea FC
Chelsea have reportedly received a loan bid for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to sources.

The Spain international looks likely to be cleared to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after a number of poor performances in his time in west London.

Kepa has surely now been replaced by Edouard Mendy as Chelsea’s number one, after a deal for the Senegalese shot-stopper was officially confirmed earlier.

It’s now being claimed that Kepa is a loan target for an unnamed club, though this team is thought to be Serie A giants Roma…

Chelsea fans will now surely be hoping Kepa can be offloaded as quickly as possible, though a permanent exit would be preferred.

After a summer of big spending, CFC could do with balancing the books by selling Kepa and other unneeded squad players.

