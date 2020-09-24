Menu

Chelsea willing to include £27million purchase option for Barcelona transfer target

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly willing to include a £27million purchase option for Antonio Rudiger to join Barcelona after an initial loan.

This is according to the latest on Rudiger’s future from Don Balon, following plenty of speculation on the out-of-favour Germany international.

MORE: Chelsea eye exits before major swoop on rivals with star keen on move to join Blues

Rudiger initially looked a strong signing for Chelsea, but he has struggled to perform consistently and has been frozen out by Frank Lampard in more recent times.

This has led to Kicker linking Rudiger with Barcelona or a return to former club Roma, but Don Balon have an update that suggests Chelsea already have a price in mind for the 27-year-old.

Barcelona’s interest is something of a surprise given Rudiger’s poor form, but he could be a useful signing if he ends up getting back to his best.

More Stories / Latest News
Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s tweet about testing positive for COVID-19 is the most Zlatan thing ever
Arsenal duo have potentially played their last games for the club
Video: Arsenal ace spotted giving surprise angry reaction to opening goal vs Leicester

The Catalan giants have looked suspect at the back for some time, and may well feel it’s worth gambling on Rudiger as an easy fix for a problem position.

Playing at a less competitive level for a team like Barca might well be ideal for the former Roma man to revive his career, and Chelsea would also surely be happy to make a decent amount from his sale that could go towards signing another top centre-back.

More Stories Antonio Rudiger

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. DOUGLAS MAHY says:
    September 24, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    Chelsea should forget about Declan Rice sell Rudiger and buy Koulibali and David Alba
    Defence is still weak

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.