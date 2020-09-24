Deal agreed: Barcelona reach agreement with rivals over €6m exit for star

Barcelona have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid over the transfer of Luis Suarez with their rivals paying €6m.

The 33-year-old has been a fundamental figure in the success of the Catalan giants for a number of years since joining from Liverpool in 2014, but it is seemingly now an end of a cycle at the Camp Nou after their bitterly disappointing campaign last time out.

After the exits of Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal, Suarez is the next ageing stalwart to go, with Barcelona confirming the agreement with Atleti in an official statement on their club website.

The changes continue after Ronald Koeman’s appointment earlier this summer, as the Catalan giants continue to trim the wage bill and perhaps look to get younger by bringing in replacements for the old guard.

However, some will perhaps question the decision on Suarez given he was still making an impact last season, albeit he did also struggle with injuries and a lack of form at times.

Nevertheless, the deal has been agreed for him to move on to rivals Atleti, and so it remains to be seen how he fares in the Spanish capital after years of featuring for Barcelona, while time will also tell who Koeman targets to fill that void up front.

Having made space in the squad and secured a little more financial flexibility by offloading the trio named above as well as Nelson Semedo, it seems Barcelona are primed for a busy end to the current transfer window as they look to bring in reinforcements to help ensure that they’re competitive at the top level in Koeman’s first season in charge.