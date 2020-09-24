Menu

Koeman ready to axe Arsenal & Manchester United transfer targets as part of Barcelona rebuild

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has reportedly decided he’s ready to let Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele leave in this transfer window.

The Catalan giants look set for a major rebuilding project after last season’s nightmarish campaign under Ernesto Valverde and then Quique Setien, with the club now under its third manager in the space of a year.

Koeman is seemingly keen to get rid of Coutinho and Dembele as he focuses on signing Memphis Depay from Lyon, while youngster Ansu Fati is also expected to have a key role in the first-team this season, according to Don Balon.

This could be good news for Arsenal and Manchester United if it frees up Coutinho and Dembele, both of whom have been recently linked with moves to the Premier League.

As seen below, Layth Yousif has claimed the Gunners look set to revive their bid to bring in Coutinho on loan from Barca…

Dembele, meanwhile, has been targeted by Man Utd on loan, with some initial talks supposedly taking place, according to the Daily Record.

Coutinho could clearly do a job for Arsenal if he gets back to his best, with the Brazil international once up there with the very finest attacking players in the world in his time at Liverpool.

If he could revive his career with a return to the Premier League, Coutinho could be an ideal replacement for the struggling Mesut Ozil.

Dembele, meanwhile, could also be an important signing to boost United’s attack, with upgrades surely needed on the likes of Daniel James and Jesse Lingard.

