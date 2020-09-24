Euro giants could target Chelsea ace as Plan B if pursuit of Man Utd star falls short

Roma could reportedly look to Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as an alternative option if they can’t agree a deal for Man Utd’s Chris Smalling.

Smalling enjoyed an impressive loan stint in the Italian capital last season and the hope from both sides perhaps would have been that he could extend his stay this year.

However, as things stand, that hasn’t been possible as of yet, and so Roma are said to be looking at their options in their bid to shore things up at the back for coach Paulo Fonseca.

As reported by Calciomercato, Smalling is still prioritising a return to Roma but the Giallorossi haven’t yet made a bid that satisfies Man Utd’s demands for the 30-year-old, and so time will tell whether or not they meet the price-tag or if the two clubs can reach a compromise.

If not, the report goes on to note that Marcao and Rudiger have emerged as Plan B options, with the latter of course well known to Roma given his previous stint at the Stadio Olimpico prior to his move to Chelsea.

It’s added that the German international could leave Stamford Bridge on loan with an option to buy included in any deal, and so time will tell if that becomes a more realistic option for Roma in their bid to bolster their defence.

Both Smalling and Rudiger are seemingly set to struggle to break into their respective club starting XIs, with competition for places fierce at both Man Utd and Chelsea.

In turn, that would make a switch to Roma a smart move for them on a personal level, but there are clearly obstacles still standing in the way of such moves happening.