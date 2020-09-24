Video: Marko Grujic scores from outside of the box as Liverpool hit six vs Lincoln

Marko Grujic has scored a fine goal for Liverpool with a long-range effort from outside of the box.

Watch below as the forgotten Reds ace reminds fans what he’s capable of with a long-range shot to give Jurgen Klopp’s side their sixth goal of the night in this one-sided Carabao Cup clash…

GRUJIC MAKES IT 6! pic.twitter.com/00dlSbuKJ2 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) September 24, 2020

It remains to be seen if Grujic can do enough to impress and play more regularly for Liverpool, but he’s done all anyone can ask of him tonight.

The Serbian has spent a lot of time out on loan away from Anfield but seems to be doing his best to make the most of his return this season.