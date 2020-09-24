Agent promises world class forward a future transfer to Real Madrid

The agent of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has vowed to get his client a transfer to Real Madrid in the future.

The Spanish giants are being linked with the prolific Norway international by Don Balon, who report that his agent Mino Raiola has promised to do whatever he can to one day take him to the Bernabeu.

Haaland has shone at Dortmund and looks like having a big future ahead of him, with Real Madrid likely to benefit from having his qualities in their team.

Los Blancos will soon need a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema up front, while Haaland’s scoring streak also suggests he could actually be the ideal long-term successor to Cristiano Ronaldo, who they’re yet to truly replace.

As previously reported by the Evening Standard, Haaland will in 2022 have a release clause at Dortmund worth just €75million, which would represent an absolute bargain.

The 20-year-old has scored 18 goals in just 20 games for Dortmund, and netted 29 in 27 games for previous club Red Bull Salzburg.

Haaland isn’t even at his peak yet, so one can only imagine how good he’ll be by the time that reported release clause comes in.