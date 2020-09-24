After a mesmerising Liverpool debut, Thiago Alcantara has already laid a marker down for what he’ll be bringing to the Anfield-based outfit.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder looked completely at home in his first match, coming on as a substitute against Chelsea.

That came as no surprise to goalkeeper, Adrian, a team-mate of the midfielder in the Spanish national team.

“Thiago is a world-class player,” he said to the official Liverpool website.

“[…] This season is going to be tough and he gives us that quality that he has. Obviously part of this is a great player, fits really well into the dressing room, speaks very good English, so no problem at all.

“I think he’s going to enjoy this season, the first season with us.

“[…] You can see him doing passes that nobody sees and shooting with that quality, with that spin he has in both legs.

“Also he’s a hard worker – playing in midfield for us is going to help him.

“For sure, everyone is trying to help him to adapt as quick as possible to our system, to the movement of the players on the pitch but he’s clever enough to adapt to play quick.”

At 29 years of age, Thiago is experienced enough without being over the hill just yet, and after playing the fullest part in the Bavarian’s treble win last season, he’ll surely be keen to earn further success for Jurgen Klopp’s swashbucklers.

The German will be hard pressed to drop him after such a wonderful cameo at Stamford Bridge too.

The ease with which he shifts through the gears, the accuracy in his passing range, and the way in which he links with his team-mates is on another level.