With Man United and Chelsea apparently circling and waiting to see if Aaron Ramsey was interested in a Premier League switch, both Premier League clubs will be disappointed to learn that he’s perfectly happy at Juventus.

As long as two weeks ago, CaughtOffside understood that the Bianconeri weren’t looking to dispense with the former Arsenal man’s services and those feelings were reciprocated.

Now Italian sports journalist, Gianluca di Marzio, via his official website, quotes Ramsey as being excited for the immediate future under Andrea Pirlo.

“We have a new coach, new staff, new ideas and we players are very busy with this,” the midfielder noted.

“I think the difference is that there is a lot of fun: the training sessions are tough but they’ve given us great satisfaction, and for this reason we’ve started on the right foot.

“Now we will have to continue building the team. Juventus has always been full of great players and this team has many.

“Everyone has a role and a chance to play and I am sure that everyone will help the team to reach the goals.

“I am very happy with that possibility and the chance to be able to play together with those who have a lot of quality.”

Though talks for a return to the Premier League hadn’t really progressed in any event, it appears that there was never any hope of such a move happening.

Despite the English top-flight being a league he knows well, Ramsey nevertheless is settled and playing well in Italy.

He will turn 30 at the end of the year and may perhaps look for one big pay day in the future as he enters the final period of what’s been a successful career for the Welshman.

For now, however, that’s most definitely not on the cards.