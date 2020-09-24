Ian Wright names the Manchester United player he wants at Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has named Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek as a player he’d have liked to see at the Emirates Stadium.

The Netherlands international moved from Ajax to Man Utd this summer, but Wright has questioned if he’ll even play regularly at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are currently set to be key player in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, which does beg the question if Van de Beek was really needed.

Wright is a fan of the player, however, and admits he would have liked to see him sign for Arsenal instead.

“Donny van de Beek, he’s someone that I wish someone more like Arsenal could have taken,” the former Gunners striker said.

“When you look at Pogba, what he’s doing, and you look at Bruno Fernandes – that is Donny van de Beek’s position.

“So people are thinking they’re going to see Van de Beek [sitting] with Pogba and Fernandes, but I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

He added: “Listen, Donny van de Beek will be a good player for Man United in time because he’s a quality player. But is he what they need right now?”

Arsenal, meanwhile, have struggled to land their midfield targets this summer, despite links with Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar.